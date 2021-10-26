Advertisement

DIY Costumes for Halloween!

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Goodwill of the Heartland’s Brent Watkins demonstrates different DIY costumes that are available to create within their stores! From a cowboy to a biker - there is an assortment of items that you can put together within the Goodwill stores.

Goodwill of the Heartland locations:

  • 1410 South 1st Avenue Iowa City, IA 52240
  • 2333 Cumberland Square Drive Bettendorf, IA 52722
  • 165 W Burlington Ave Burlington, IA 52655
  • 5520 Council Street NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • 2405 Mt. Vernon Road SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
  • 2000 Scotty Dr. S.W. Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
  • 1015 13th Avenue North Clinton, IA 52732
  • 2551 Heartland Place Coralville, IA 52241
  • 5360 Villa Drive Davenport, IA 52806
  • 2005 W Burlington Avenue Fairfield, IA 52556
  • 465 E. Highway 6 Geneseo, IL 61254
  • 445 Highway 6 East Iowa City, IA
  • 1226 Main Street Keokuk, IA 52632
  • 3202 7th Avenue Marion, IA 52302
  • 4805 22nd Avenue Moline, IL 61265
  • 2001 Cedar Plaza Dr. Muscatine, IA 52761
  • 4664 44th Street Rock Island, IL 61201
  • 312 E. Washington Street Washington, IA 52353

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

