Fright Night in the Park

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Join Rock Island Parks and Rec and Goodwill of the Heartland this week for Fright Night in the Park! At Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, on Thursday there will be free goodie bags for the first 500 youth, trick-or-treating, and dance groups with a DJ. This event is free for the whole family!

Also presented by Rock Island Parks and Rec, get a Halloweeny surprise delivered right to your door! Treats., tricks, and crafts are included! Delivered by October 29th, for $15 a bag - these bags will be delivered to your house (even if you don’t live in Rock Island!).

Event Details:

  • Fright Night in the Park
    • Thursday, October 28 from 5-7 p.m.
    • Schwiebert Park in Rock Island
    • Free for all to attend!

