Heart of Hope founder Lynda Sargent wins Hometown Hero Award from TV6 and SERVPRO

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Rock Island woman’s calling has allowed the Heart of Hope Ministries in Rock Island to feed nearly 60,000 people in need. Lynda Sargent is Heart of Hope’s founder and the recipient of the Hometown Hero Award from TV6 and SERVPRO.

“We started out it’s been about 12 years ago now, with people meeting in my home and just began praying together and believing God together for being able to serve the community and before we had a building we just started helping other people, youth hope and Christian care” said Sargent.

Watch in the video player to see TV6 and SERVPRO surprise Lynda with the award.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.