Judge denies Deere’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of Polk County facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, a Polk County judge denied Deere’s temporary injunction to limit picketing by union workers outside of Polk County facilities.

Deere claimed that the Union “engaged in illegal conduct that included trespassing on Deere’s property and the use of mass picketing, coercion, and intimidation to disrupt Deere’s enjoyment of its property and lawful business operations.” as well as “irreparable damage caused by the Union’s picketing.”

The court found that Deere has the burden of proof, and “failed to show that it will suffer substantial injury or damages” and that “there have been little or no interruptions to Deere, other than those that are the natural result of a slowing or shutting down of business as a direct result of a labor strike.”

The Union has already placed limitations on the number of people protesting at the picket sites (10 at the main gate, 5 at the others), and ensured that each site has a captain who is responsible for ensuring the picketing is done peacefully, in accordance with the Union’s rules, and in abidance with federal, state, and local laws.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.