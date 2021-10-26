North Scott school board race: Frank Wood, candidate

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/news/education/learn-united. TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running to give back to the community and make the North Scott School District the best it can be.

Priorities include but not limited to: Hiring and retaining the best teachers, administrators and support staff; provide a welcoming, respectful and safe environment for ALL students and staff; offer a quality and well-rounded education that meets ALL students needs and allows them to be a successful when they graduate.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

47 years of public education, 14 as a teacher, coach and supervisor.

33 years as an administrator within three different school districts.

Four years as principal of Riverdale High School in Port Byron, Illinois.

Eight years as dean of students, assistant principal, and interim high school principal at Rock Island High School, Rock Island, Illinois.

Selected as Assistant Principal of the Year in the Blackhawk Region in Illinois.

21 years as associate principal, activities director, interim elementary principal at North Scott High School and Neil Armstrong Elementary.

Selected Assistant Principal of the Year 2020 for the SouthEast District in Iowa.

Six years in the Iowa Legislature.

Four years in the Iowa Senate, serving on the Education committee and chairing the Education Appropriations for two years.

Two years in the Iowa House of Representatives, serving on the Education committee

Served as mayor of Eldridge from 2000-2003 when I was elected to the State Senate.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

Increased enrollment and student growth, teacher shortage, and catching up from the COVID years and the online education and getting back to somewhat normal.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

I believe our budget is in a good place, and with the increased students, more funding will be forthcoming. That being said, will we be able to meet the expected growth with the necessary increase in staffing and resources. If there are budgetary downfalls, I would want to look at areas that would not affect student learning.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

Several years in administration and dealing with reducing staff. Contracts and state and local laws dictate some of the guidelines. Staff certification is also taken into consideration.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

I believe in following the law but I also feel that is a school board member’s job to provide a safe and secure environment for ALL students.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I feel North Scott has done an admirable job of following the state COVID protocol and guidelines. Continuous disinfecting, cleaning and hand sanitizer is in place and students and staff have the option to wear a mask. COVID cases are tracked weekly and I believe, there is a guideline in place if there is a large outbreak of the virus.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I believe at this time North Scott has not had unruly behavior, but there is a board policy to address such behavior.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

House file 802 was voted into Iowa state. I have not read the House File but I am sure our administration and staff have been given the wordage of what can and can not be taught. State and Federal law has put in place several restrictions and mandates for years. I understand how these things get passed and placed into law.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

As a school board member, I would like for us to include services to ALL students that do not meet state and district standards. Having the proper resources and staffing will be the challenge to accomplish this goal. Finding the time within the school day or offering before or after school sessions could be looked at.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

This is an unusual year, as it has allowed for students to transfer at any given time. The state open enrollment guideline will be back in place come March, where all other school districts followed. School districts can still deny open enrollment only in case of room based on board policy setting class sizes.

