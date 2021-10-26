North Scott school board race: Mark Pratt, incumbent

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

I am running because I want to continue the important work that I have done over my last four years on the North Scott School Board. My current and future priorities are listed below:

Ensure that school is a safe environment for all students and staff.

Work toward tracking academic progress by measuring student growth over time rather than relying on standardized tests.

Collaborate with administrators and teachers on increasing academic and social/emotional rigor.

Continue working with the Special Education Committee to allow parental input.

Advance Career and Technical Education (CTE) within and outside the district.

Position North Scott as a leader and pioneer in CTE amongst neighboring school districts.

Update district three-year strategic plan to set the roadmap for success.

Ensure district assets continue to be some of the best in the state of Iowa through the Facilities Committee work.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I have five children and this is the first year of many that I will have at least one child at all three levels of the North Scott School District. As my friends joke, I am in it for the long haul in terms of being active in the community with my kids and their activities. I am a youth sports coach and serve on numerous youth organization boards. I have coached everything from Lego League to 14U travel baseball.

I have worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers for over 18 years. My current role is the Deputy Chief of the Construction Branch. My work career has proved to be a valuable resource for my time serving on the North Scott School Board for the last 4 years. I have been able to offer valuable insight into the many active construction projects that the district has undertaken as well as provide insight into organization structures, strategic planning and the multiple funding streams that come along with school district finances.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

The major issues facing the school district are addressed in my current and future priorities. Mainly, all children should feel safe at school and the district should cultivate critical thinking such that all students are successful in whatever they choose to do once they graduate from the North Scott School District.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

The North Scott School District is in excellent financial shape. In sitting on the finance committee, I have had the pleasure to be briefed on financial audits that report that the district is doing exactly what it needs to do. My priority is to provide as much money for teacher salaries as is feasible in maintaining a balanced budget. In my position on the facility committee, I have worked to develop a 3-5 year strategic plan such that capital improvements can be made smartly.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

The outlook for the North Scott School District is a healthy one. In instances where difficult decisions need to be made, I ensure that those decisions do not happen in a vacuum and that all scenarios are looked at and discussed. In my job as the Deputy Chief of Construction for the US Army Corps of Engineers, I have had an active role in those decisions as well over the course of my 18-year career.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

The North Scott School District was one of the only QC metro schools to make the decision to start the year with 100% face-to-face instruction while also allowing parents to choose an online option with support from North Scott teachers. The current board, administration and staff remained flexible as the year progressed to ensure that children were educated.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

As I stated in the North Scott School Board forum, giving the public the opportunity to voice their concerns to the board is the way governance works. Developing trust with the public and being an active listener to an individual’s perspectives are key components of having a safe and meaningful community exchange.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

I feel that all children should feel safe at school. One of my visions for the future is to work with administration and staff to increase academic and social/emotional rigor. My goal for any graduate of North Scott Schools is to be a critical thinker and be successful in whatever they choose to do post-high school.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

Another one of my visions as I look to continue my service as a school board member is to work toward tracking academic progress by measuring student growth over time rather than relying on standardized tests. By tracking academic growth this way, it allows the district to not solely rely on standardized testing that has shown to not be truly indicative of a student’s academic progress.

