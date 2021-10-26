North Scott school board race: Stephanie Eckhardt, candidate

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/news/education/learn-united. TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for school board?

In September, a friend of mine suggested I should consider running for school board, which really intrigued me since I have a passion for public education, having served as an educator for 23 years. I value public education immensely and after a lot of consideration, I decided to run. I am excited about the opportunity to serve ALL families of the North Scott School District. I am committed to being a leader for excellence in our schools. I would like to see more transparency and unity within our district. I believe that through open communication with ALL stakeholders this can be achieved.

What experiences of skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I have 23 years teaching/counseling experience all in public schools. I taught reading, language arts, and at-risk while in the Bettendorf Schools and I spent 17 years as a 7-12 counselor in the Davenport Schools. While in education I was an active member of the Bettendorf and Davenport Teacher’s Associations. I also served on various curriculum committees in both districts. While my older kids were attending the Davenport schools, I was also very active in both the music and athletic boosters, serving in leadership roles and various committees. After retiring, I taught for Junior Achievement (JA) prior to the pandemic and would like to volunteer again in the future.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

Unity & Transparency as well as determining where the academic gaps are with students due to the pandemic. It’s important for all the stakeholders in our district to believe they have a voice so through open communication with ALL members of our North Scott community I believe we can become more transparent and more unified. From attending recent board meetings, I know the teachers are currently working on finding the gaps in student learning and as I board member I would be committed to supporting the endeavors to decrease the “covid” gaps once they are identified.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

I believe that North Scott School District has been fiscally responsible.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist in making difficult financial and budgetary decision, such as reducing staff?

IF this were an issue in NS I would work with the superintendent and other school board members to make the best decision for the students in our schools.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools, so you agree or disagree?

Agree, I believe that all medical decisions concerning minors should be made by their parents or guardians in collaboration with the family’s health care providers.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I believe that the NS school district did a commendable job throughout the pandemic by following state mandates, providing alternative instructional options, communicating with parents, and reacting to the data as it was presented before them. As a parent, I was never worried about the safety of my student.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I do not see this as an issue in the NS district; however, I believe that NS schools would put safety first.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

House File 802 was signed into law on Aug. 5, 2021. I agree that this law and all other laws and policies that are set forth by our state should be followed by local school districts

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

I believe in equity within education. From attending/listening to recent board members I believe that NS has a framework already in place in which they are addressing the needs of individual students. I also know from my experience within the schools this is an ever-evolving process for the teachers and administrators within our schools.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.