Pleasant Valley school board race

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

For the past twelve years I have lived and been a positive community member in LeClaire, and feel I am the best candidate for district #2. The people in my community need someone that is approachable, open minded, and can listen to and respect all viewpoints. I have been able to do this for the last 4 years on the Pleasant Valley School Board. I am someone who is able to listen to different opinions and evaluate all sides to make the best decision, not for some children, but for all children. I want to continue to advocate for our children by supporting all of our teachers and staff in our schools. I feel that they have been placed in their roles for a reason, and it is because they are the best of the best. I am not one to back down when times get tough, and that has been proven over the last two school years, which have been the most difficult time for us, because of the COVID pandemic. This has clearly been a time where not only can we not please everyone, it is nearly impossible to please anyone. I have not quit, or given up, but stand by my values of listening well, continuing to be open minded, and respecting all in my community.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

I feel that the experiences and skills I have gained over the past 23 years at the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have prepared me to serve as a board member. I have strengthened my leadership skills which help me be a good listener and someone who is not afraid to speak up and help others become their best. Being a father of two boys has also prepared me to become active in their school careers to ensure they are getting the best education they and our community deserves.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

Our biggest challenge in our school district is the amazing growth our community continues to experience. Helping the district grow in a positive, effective way with continued expansion while not losing sight of our mission is something that I look forward to continuing to help the district achieve.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

As a board member I will continue to advocate for increased funding for education. I believe that all education is underfunded, and that I need to increase advocacy at the local, state, and even national level to see funding increased.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

I will continue to work on my advocacy skills to help increase funding for school districts so that they have a fair budget to work with for their funding needs.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

I disagree with a state ban and believe in local control of all major decisions that affect the safety of students and staff in our school district.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

I would not critique my school district’s overall handling of student safety during the COVID pandemic. This was a completely new situation that no one had experienced before and we all did the best we could with the information we had at the time. I feel that all decisions that were made, were made with student and staff safety being the number one priority.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

I would advocate for respect, kindness, and understanding of all individuals attending or participating in a school board meeting. Everyone is there because of the passions they have for their children and their community. If we all come together with respect and kindness, then we can reach an understanding that will benefit all in our schools and communities.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

This is a complicated question, and is challenging for me to articulate an answer because this is such a new law for all school districts in Iowa. It is something I need to learn more, as do all people involved with schools so we all understand what the true guidelines are in the implementation of this law. I feel teachers are and should be encouraged to teach our students to be critical thinkers and evaluate all evidence. Our country’s history needs to be taught and celebrated, but we also need to acknowledge the moments of injustice so that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

I think all teachers in my school district are working tirelessly to get all students , including students of color and those from low-income families, to learn at high levels. I would propose that we continue to ask for and advocate for fair and adequate funding from the state. This will help our district and others to have the resources they need, which include staff, materials, and training, to help all students, especially those students of color and from low income families.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

I believe that if schools were properly funded, then they would have the resources they would need to attract and retain their own students and teach them at high levels.

