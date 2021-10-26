Pleasant Valley school board race

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections. We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/news/education/learn-united (or www.kwqc.com). TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Why are you running for the school board? If elected, what will be your priorities?

After looking at the skills and experience I have to share with the Pleasant Valley School District, I realized the significant opportunity to give back to the District which has so blessed our family. I know I can contribute to its continued goal of becoming the preeminent public educational district in Iowa, inclusive of all students and extracurricular activities.

What experiences or skills have prepared you to serve as a board member?

In Indiana, I worked alongside Redeemer Lutheran School’s principal and teachers, as well as having worked with administration, faculty, and students at Purdue University for a decade. Today, I am an IT professional with experience in security and privacy, two topics that are critical to any organization. I have managed budgets covering millions of dollars. Lastly, I have experience with work management changes happening industry-wide which are making teams more productive, effective, and delivering results faster.

What do you see as the major issues facing your school district?

Pleasant Valley School District is in a period of expansive growth. In order to continue pushing to become the preeminent public school in the state for all students, we need vision and approaches which will create a competitive edge that helps attract and retain the best teachers and administrators. Given my work in industry, and experience with the District’s curriculum as a parent of students from kindergarten through 12th Grade, I have the breadth necessary for a wide view on the Board.

As a board member, where would you look to make budget cuts? What would you change about the current budget?

Pleasant Valley’s significant growth requires careful fiscal management. The challenge of accommodating new families, giving their students the best education available, while not creating an environment which future residents and Boards will struggle to sustain requires a Board with diverse fiscal management experiences, of which I can be an instrumental part. I would like to see a simple model helping residents understand the population growth occurring and expected, shown alongside the financial plan so that it is clear the District is prepared for this opportunity. Adjustments to the current budget may be needed to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic after identification of concrete, implementable options as one example.

What abilities and experiences do you bring to the table that would assist with making difficult financial and budgetary decisions, such as reducing staff?

As noted previously, I have managed budgets in the millions of dollars. This requires understanding how to develop estimates, forecasts, and account for actuals. Education is based on specific funding appropriations. I have worked with narrowly-defined budgets as a program manager in higher education and had to make difficult trade-offs between productivity tools and staffing, for instance. Given the demand for PV schooling, determining whether to increase capacity to educate more Iowans must consider the need to find high-quality educators, physical space, and the long-term impacts of such a decision. It seems unwise to grow capacity if the District must reverse course in a matter of years.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into state law a ban on mask mandates in schools (which courts have currently put on hold). Do you agree or disagree with the state ban, and why?

Certain decisions are best left to the local level, and this is one of those. In conjunction with local health board guidance, school districts have been dealing with outbreaks of many kinds for years. Local variations in demographics, vaccination rates, and disease activity are a few reasons why I believe those decisions are best made by local school boards.

How would you critique your school district’s overall handling of student and staff safety during the COVID pandemic?

Pleasant Valley provided our family exceptional service during this incredible event. The District quickly provided resources and methods to continue learning virtually at the end of the 2019 school year. Then it offered several variations of virtual and in-person learning in 2020, giving parents like us options to balance family safety and learning style for each student. Once the Iowa Legislature enacted the mask mandate ban, this option enabled our at-risk family to take appropriate precautions. However other families, with different working situations or younger children, may have struggled. That is worrying and, given the PV Board’s focus on academic excellence, requires attention.

Due to various controversial issues, such as mask-wearing, school board meetings have become more heated in recent months with protests and sometimes unruly behavior. Do you have any safety or other concerns, and what changes, if any, would you advocate?

Without doubt, the worrying pattern across the United States of adult-driven bullying and violent tactics by a certain segment of the population is obvious. I have had potential volunteers tell me they were uninterested in certain activities for fear of harm. To me, that is a signal that democracy itself is at stake now. From a physical security standpoint at School Board meetings, it is possible additional assistance from county law enforcement may be needed, but those circumstances are hard to predict and many factors surely would dictate that need. Interestingly, contentious Board meetings have been fueled by a few anti-mask supporters. Given the increased risk of them passing on COVID-19 sans mask, those with a contrary viewpoint are reticent to attend lest they and their household be infected by the very people they oppose. Safety-based options need to be enacted to enable participation by all interested residents.

Iowa has a new law restricting what teachers can teach in schools, particularly when it comes to sexism and racism (issues sometimes lumped together in the catchall term “critical race theory”). This law bans concepts including the idea that one race or sex is superior to another. Do you agree or disagree with the new restrictions and why?

Iowa House File 802, Section 3.2 and 3.4.a. appear to be in direct conflict, so without a legal interpretation it is difficult to tell if the legislation is enforceable. That said, micromanaging teaching approaches, in effect, says that local school boards, superintendents, school administration, and teachers are incapable of doing their jobs effectively. It seems impossible to educate students in critical thinking skills and respectful, intellectual debate without challenging viewpoints including, but not limited to, divisive topics.

Schools throughout Iowa are experiencing achievement gaps, especially among students of color and those from low-income families. What course of action would you propose to help close the gap?

The Pleasant Valley School District’s vision is “...to provide the finest academic and extra-curricular programs in the State. Not in some things, but in all things. Not for some students, but for all students.” The Board is enriched with members who carefully consider the special needs of those outside the majority. My contributions leverage experience having worked with students with special needs and having volunteered at Special Olympics. Further, I work on a daily basis alongside multinational men and women and have significant international travel experience. These experiences can help me understand and develop ideas to address educational gaps impacting those less fortunate, which is another issue needing attention. Helping them with resources like technology, guidance, and hands-on experiences are opportunities I think we should explore. I also believe we should further develop learning experiences with private industry to help these students identify goals sooner so they can focus their learning.

Under Iowa’s open enrollment law, Davenport and certain other districts are no longer allowed to deny open enrollment requests. What are your thoughts on this?

Open enrollment does offer opportunities for families in districts with fewer resources to take advantage of open spaces in school districts like Pleasant Valley, which offer many resources and opportunities. Since the goal of education is to help all students be successful in life, it seems reasonable that families be able to move into districts most likely to help them reach their goals. However, districts are able to balance capacity with these requests, so school boards still maintain the ability to balance costs and educational opportunity for their community.

