Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have taken a suspect into custody and there is no further danger to the public.
One dead, suspect in custody in Sterling home shooting
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest
Ap Images
Over 3,000 Quad Cities residents without power
Amber L. Schaefer, 39, is hurt after falling out of a moving bus in Hanover, Ill. Saturday.
Woman hurt after falling out of moving bus in Jo Daviess Co.
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2010 file photo, manatees swim in a canal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana
Superintendent’s Corner: North Scott Community School District
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo