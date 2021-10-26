QCT Halloween Week: Factory of Fear

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - It’s the last weekend of the season for one of the top haunted houses in Illinois.

The Factory of Fear will give Quad Citians one last chance to be spooked for the Halloween weekend.

The haunted house has been awarded several times for being one of the best haunted houses in Illinois and QC, over the years the owners have made some new additions.

FOF expanded the house by 14,000 square ft. and added 40 new scary rooms within the last 3 years.

The Factory of Fear will be open for one last time during the season Friday and Saturday from 7pm-12am and Sunday from 7pm-10pm.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, flash passes are $30, tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

FOF owners are asking people who attend to wear a mask, all actors and staff will be wearing masks inside as well.

