Six boutiques in one location!

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 838 Boutique is located in the Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf with 6 local boutiques inside! A place for women’s clothing, accessories, and other gift ideas is actually a space for several local vendors. 838 Boutique features inventory that is always fresh and ever-changing.

838 Boutique is filled with 6 unique boutiques and multiple artists/craftsmen to satisfy your gift needs all in one shop. It is a retail space where you will find the true boutique shopping experience. Every style and type of garment and accessories are available including business attire, pajamas, jackets, t-shirts, handbags, and jeans. Gift items such as candles, chocolates, etc.

838 Middle Road, Bettendorf // 563-396-6075 // Website // Facebook

