Sterling Police identify man who dies in fatal shooting

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling Police have identified a man who died after being shot in a home Monday morning.

According to officials, Alfred G. Lee, 48, died in an altercation at a home on the 900 block of West 4th Street. Police say Lee died at the scene after he was shot once with a handgun.

One person was detained at the scene by officers. The investigation is still ongoing, however, the Whiteside County State’s Attorney says preliminary reports show the person who shot may have acted in self-defense in their own home. Officials have since released said person, and at this time will not charge them with a crime. Authorities also believe the deceased person and the other person involved knew each other before the incident.

The investigation is still considered ongoing.

