Sunny and Fall like today before active weather returns for the second half of the week

Quad Cities, IA/IL - After some patchy frost to start our Tuesday, we are on track for a pleasant fall afternoon. We are expecting a lot of sunshine today which will warm temps into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will arrive overnight, and a few showers can’t be ruled out early Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry though as clouds just thicken into the afternoon with highs near 60º. Rain will break out late Wednesday night through most of Thursday. Some showers may linger into Friday morning. Thus, highs Thursday will only be around 50º, and rainfall amounts may approach in many areas once again. Once this system clears out, quiet weather will settle in for Halloween weekend. Signs are pointing towards cooler temps by early next week. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Sunny. High: 58º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with a few showers. High: 60º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.