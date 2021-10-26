Advertisement

Superintendents Corner: North Scott Community School District

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Superintendent Joe Stutting of North Scott Community School District stepped into the Superintendents Corner Tuesday to give TV6 an update.

Stutting says positive cases of COVID-19 are low right now for schools and masking for students remains optional.

The district recently received 195 new students after students in Iowa were allowed to open enroll. Stutting says 79 students enrolled out of the district.

Stutting says open enrollment in the future could have an impact on elementary schools, “you know with Amazon coming in, and Sterilite already being there, there will be more housing developments.”

He also talked about the nation-wide labor shortage creating staffing issues for the schools.

“We know that’s a challenge, and that’s a challenge everywhere, but what I really like, is when I walk around buildings I still see our staff going that extra mile for kids, said Stutting.”

