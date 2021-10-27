Bettendorf school board race: Meet the candidates

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Incumbent Adam Holland’s questionnaire can be found here .

Candidate Traci Huskey’s questionnaire can be found here.

Candidate Linda Smithson’s questionnaire can be found here.

Incumbent Andrew Champion’s questionnaire can be found here.

Also running for the board are:

Analicia M. Gomes

Richard A. Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

