Bottle order issued for some residents in Columbus Junction

Bottled water and items are already being dropped off.
Bottled water and items are already being dropped off.(Clay Falls)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, (KWQC) - The City of Columbus Junction is issuing a Bottled Water Order until further notice due to a water main break.  Residents living south of the high school are impacted by the order, including Colton St. south of the school, Flatrion Dr., Oakview Dr., Ridge Rd, Midway Dr., Orchard Lane, East Meadow Lane, New Heritage Dr., Village Square, South Hill, and Crestwood.  The Bottled Water Order also includes ALL of Columbus City.

You need to use bottled water for drinking and cooking until water testing is completed and the water is confirmed safe to consume. For updates, check the City of Columbus Junction Facebook page or call City Hall.

