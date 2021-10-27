Cloudy today ahead of a rainy Thursday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Cloudy and breezy conditions will be around all day Wednesday. This will help temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s ahead of what will be a rainy day on Thursday. Off and on showers will arrive after sunset tonight and continue through both commutes on Thursday. We will pick up another half to full inch of rain area wide. Rain will also keep highs to the 40s and 50s. We will walk out any lingering showers on Friday morning before quiet weather settles in for the weekend. HIghs will be near 60º Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday with dry conditions. We will likely be in the 40s to near 50º for Trick or Treating. Looking ahead to next week, we will likely end our growing season with a hard freeze and below normal temps in the midwest.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. High: 59º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 45º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 51º.

