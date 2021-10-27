Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Davenport Tuesday evening

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday night.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday night at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Carey Avenue.

In a press release, the Davenport Fire Department stated the crew at the scene had the fire under control within 10 minutes. The one-story garage suffered major damage while the surrounding exposures were held to the exterior.

Homes in the area lost power due to multiple power lines affected by the fire. MidAmerican was on the scene assisting with utility control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more details become available.

