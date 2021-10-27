Davenport school board race: Meet the candidates
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.
We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/.
TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.
- Incumbent Bruce Potts’ questionnaire can be found here.
- Candidate Farrah N. Powell’s questionnaire can be found here.
- Candidate Karen Gordon’s questionnaire can be found here.
- Incumbent Allison Beck’s questionnaire can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.