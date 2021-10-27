EXCLUSIVE: Moline police re-trace crime scene of unsolved homicide

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Halloween marks three years since 22-year-old Corey Harrell Junior was shot dead and found in the Moline City Hall parking lot.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that will solve the case. As part of an effort to encourage tips, TV6 Investigates rode along with Moline police to revisit the crime scene--where it started and where it ended--as part of a three part series on the case.

The first part featured Harrell’s family remembering him in life, and speaking on the aftermath of the case.

Around 10 a.m. on October 31, 2018, police say that Corey Harrell Junior was driving alone in his silver minivan on Twenty-Third Street in Moline when a black four-door SUV drove up behind him.

Harrell then took a left onto River Drive, towards a major intersection, where police say shots started to be fired at his vehicle.

Due to witnesses from the scene, including construction workers building the I-74 bridge at the time, police know that Harrell continued down River Drive, taking a turn southbound on Nineteenth Street with the SUV still chasing him and firing shots.

Harrell then turned westbound on Seventh Avenue, where police say cameras from storefronts were able to capture the vehicles, but very minimal footage was recovered due to the speed of the cars.

It was on Seventh Avenue police say they believe the suspect vehicle fired the shots that took Corey Harrell Junior’s live, causing him to veer off the street and into the Moline City Hall parking lot, where his van was stopped by a parked car.

Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene, the autopsy later revealing he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Moline Police Department provided TV6 Investigates with the a close up image of Harrell’s van once it was found in the city hall parking lot.

Corey Harrell Junior crime scene (KWQC)

The back window of the vehicle was shot out, along with multiple other bullet holes that can be seen on the bumper of the car.

The route that the fatal car chase took was a very public area in Moline. Police say there are witnesses to this incident that still have yet to come forward.

Police say they hope that someone’s memory will be jogged by seeing the details of the drive, the map, and the evidence photo that will help them to close this case for good and persecute the person or persons responsible.

They released the names of three persons if interest that had to do with the investigation on Wednesday morning. Those names are 21 year old Thomas Elijah Hughes, 23-year-old Alonzo Cole, and 25-year-old Preston Orr.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or download the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All tips can remain anonymous.

