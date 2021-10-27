Figge Art Museum continues mission, replaces windows from summer shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Figge Art Museum is replacing windows damaged from a summer shooting, this week. As the investigation into the incident continues, the museum is looking to rebuild and continue to focus on its mission.

On Sunday, June 6th, several dozen shots were fired at the top of the Redstone Parking ramp, damaging the exterior of the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum.

While no one was hurt in that shooting incident, the same can’t be said for others in the area. That’s why the museum is hoping to continue efforts by supporting the community through outreach.

“We’d like to think of ourselves as a community hub and really a cultural anchor,” Michelle Hargrave said, the CEO and Executive Director of the museum. She said they’re continuing to expand access to art for everyone.

“We know that not everyone benefits from the same circumstances and opportunities is one of the ways that we can stop the cycle of hardship and inequality and to build bridges and promote brighter futures is through art experiences,” she said.

The museum also has educational programs with Quad Cities school districts.

“We now have a wonderful opportunity that we’re working with the Figge on to increase graduation rates at our high school,” said Kathy Ruggeberg, PhD., the Assistant Superintendent for the Rock Island-Milan School District. She said their partnership with the Figge has been a huge asset.

“Art can be transformational whether it’s visual art, performing arts, I’m a strong supporter of the arts and we know that art can increase academic performance in students so we want to continue that partnership in any fashion that we can.”

They’re hoping to promote better outcomes for youth through these efforts.

“What we ultimately want is for our families and students to receive opportunities that we might not otherwise be able to provide only as a sole school district,” Ruggeberg said.

“Everyone has a possibility. Everyone has a brighter tomorrow and we need to be focusing on that rather than focusing on what’s wrong and what’s not possible for individuals,” Hargrave said.

In addition to traditional local school districts, the museum’s programs serve other organizations and groups including the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, Humility Homes and Services, and more.

Hargrave said with incidents like this shooting, it’s important to look at why events like these occur.

“A lot of it comes from not having the same experiences, the same circumstances, and opportunities,” she said, “So if we can stop that cycle of hardship and inequality, and improve people’s lives through opening up their eyes to...what else is possible within them, then that is a good place for us to start.”

Hargrave said it took some time to replace the windows due to a special process and materials needed to imitate the current panes.

TV6 reached out to Davenport Police about the June shooting. Officials say there’s currently no new information right now but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Davenport Police or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

