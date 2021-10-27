Advertisement

First woman enlisted infantry soldier in Iowa National Guard

Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is...
Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry, the Guard said. There are approximately 9,000 service members in the Iowa National Guard.(Iowa National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - An Ankeny resident and Iowa State University student has become the first woman enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard says Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry. It’s been five years since the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women.

An infantry soldier must complete a 22-week training stint, where they learn skills ranging from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training.

Patterson says she succeeded in the training with the help of her drill sergeants and to prove that she could do it.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan early Wednesday
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest
Police say they have taken a suspect into custody and there is no further danger to the public.
One dead, suspect in custody in Sterling home shooting
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday

Latest News

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday night.
Crews respond to structure fire in Davenport Tuesday evening
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Illinois man killed in Cedar County crash involving two semis this morning
The Moline Police Department on Wednesday released the names of three persons of interest in...
Moline police identify three ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
A UAW member was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday while walking to the picket line...
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan early Wednesday