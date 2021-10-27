DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holidays are a great way to spark interest in the kitchen for kids! Having themed parties or holiday specific meals and snacks can get kids excited to be in the kitchen, says Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD from Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is having virtual cooking classes that are held monthly at no charge led by Hy-Vee registered dietitians!

Little Chefs = 3-7 year olds

Junior Chefs = 8+ year olds

Each month focuses on a new theme to get kids excited, teach them new skills in a fun way, and let them enjoy their time in the kitchen!

Graveyard in a Cup

All you need:

· Chocolate pudding, 1-2 pudding cups

· Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Grahams

· Milano cookie, 1

· Gel writing, black

· Assorted candy: gummy worms, candy corn, pumpkins, bone sprinkles

· Clear cup

· Ziploc sandwich bag

All you do:

1. Scoop pudding into clear glass.

2. Add Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Grahams to the sandwich bag and zip it shut. Crush the crackers into a fine powder.

3. Take the Milano cookie and write “RIP” on the top third of a cookie like a tombstone. Insert bottom of the cookie into the pudding so it stands on its own like a tombstone. Pour the crushed graham crackers on top of the pudding.

4. Add assorted candy on top of the grahams, gummy worms, sprinkles, pumpkin candies, etc.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.