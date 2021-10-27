Halloween treats the kids can make!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Holidays are a great way to spark interest in the kitchen for kids! Having themed parties or holiday specific meals and snacks can get kids excited to be in the kitchen, says Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD from Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is having virtual cooking classes that are held monthly at no charge led by Hy-Vee registered dietitians!

Little Chefs = 3-7 year olds

Junior Chefs = 8+ year olds

Each month focuses on a new theme to get kids excited, teach them new skills in a fun way, and let them enjoy their time in the kitchen!

