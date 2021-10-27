Advertisement

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin alleges a senator sexually assaulted her

Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the...
Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide, said a senator sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s.(Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER, INC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Huma Abedin, a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and former lawmaker Anthony Weiner’s estranged wife, reportedly wrote in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a U.S. senator.

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” will be released in November.

According to reports, she wrote in the book a U.S. senator forcibly kissed her in the mid-2000s at a lawmaker’s home after dinner.

Abedin does not name the senator but writes he apologized after she pushed him away.

She also notes she “buried the incident” until the memory came back during the Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Abedin’s personal life has been in the spotlight over the years.

She filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 prior to him pleading guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Weiner, a convicted sex offender, resigned from Congress in 2011.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan early Wednesday
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest
Police say they have taken a suspect into custody and there is no further danger to the public.
One dead, suspect in custody in Sterling home shooting
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday

Latest News

A car making its way across the Gooseberry Island causeway, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in...
Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Illinois man killed in Cedar County crash involving two semis this morning
The Moline Police Department on Wednesday released the names of three persons of interest in...
Moline police identify three ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker