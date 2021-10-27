Illinois and Iowa agencies partner to offer Quad City hiring fairs

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Two state employment agencies, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and IowaWorks, have teamed up to offer hiring fairs this fall.

The first one will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island on Nov. 10 from 12:30 p.m. TO 3:30 p.m. A second one will be held at St. Ambrose University in Davenport on Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The events will focus on veterans and transitioning soldiers, but are open to the entire Quad City community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The events will include employers from a variety of areas including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and government.

