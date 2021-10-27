Advertisement

Illinois and Iowa agencies partner to offer Quad City hiring fairs

The Quad Cities Success Fair will be held on both sides of the river.
The Quad Cities Success Fair will be held on both sides of the river.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Two state employment agencies, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and IowaWorks, have teamed up to offer hiring fairs this fall.

The first one will be held at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island on Nov. 10 from 12:30 p.m. TO 3:30 p.m. A second one will be held at St. Ambrose University in Davenport on Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The events will focus on veterans and transitioning soldiers, but are open to the entire Quad City community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The events will include employers from a variety of areas including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and government.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Identity released of UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center
The Moline Police Department has named Alonzo R. Cole, 23, Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, and...
Moline police identify ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area

Latest News

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Identity released of UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center
Bottled water and items are already being dropped off.
Bottle order issued for some residents in Columbus Junction
EXCLUSIVE: Moline police re-trace crime scene of unsolved homicide
EXCLUSIVE: Moline police re-trace crime scene of unsolved homicide
The Davenport Fire Department responded to a garage fire Tuesday night.
Crews respond to garage fire in Davenport Tuesday evening