Illinois man killed in Cedar County crash involving two semis this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 52-year-old man from Lagrange Park, Il was killed in a semi crash that occurred around 7 am this morning in Cedar County.

Reports say that Jan Bisek’s vehicle struck another semi that had recently reentered the roadway and began picking up speed, causing both to travel off the roadway and into a north ditch. Bisek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation with the Iowa State Patrol (assisted by the Durant Fire Dept, Walcott Fire Dept., and Iowa DOT).

