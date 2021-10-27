Kewanee man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department arrested a man who they say possessed child pornography earlier this month.

Joseph D. Czologosz, 32, of Kewanee, was arrested Oct. 20 on eight counts of possession of child pornography, police said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The investigation started with information received from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip, according to police.

Investigations lead detectives to Kewanee from an IP address with uploaded child pornography images. Detectives seized several electronic devices from Czologosz’s home, according to police.

Detectives met with Illinois Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Division members, where several images of child pornography were discovered on electronic devices belonging to Czolgosz, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 8 at the Henry County Courthouse.

Czolgosz is being held at Henry County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

