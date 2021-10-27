Advertisement

Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday

Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A fourth person charged in the 2020 shooting death of a man in a Davenport apartment was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night.

Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Wednesday morning via video arraignment.

Three others, Demarcus Laron Liddell, 34, of Coal Valley, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 38, of Davenport, and Cordell McDowell, 33, also of Coal Valley, are also in custody on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Eddings was fatally shot on Aug. 22, 2020.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Coleman and Liddell’s cases:

The four conspired to rob Eddings at Coleman’s apartment in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.

Liddell and Coleman, who was at the apartment at the time, texted each other to discuss the details of the robbery.

Coleman said in the text exchange that Eddings was at the apartment and that the three men should come to the back door, which is how he, McDowell, and Hargrett got inside the apartment as captured by surveillance video.

One of the men was armed with a gun. Eddings was pistol-whipped before he was fatally shot.

A third adult and a child also were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavits.

Liddell, Coleman, and McDowell have a status hearing Dec. 8, court records show.

