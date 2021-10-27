North Scott school board race: Meet the candidates
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.
We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/.
TV6 does not endorse any candidates.
- Candidate Frank Wood’s questionnaire can be found here.
- Candidate Stephanie Eckhardt’s questionnaire can be found here.
- Incumbent Mark Pratt’s questionnaire can be found here.
Also running for the board are:
- Nick Hansel
- Donn Wilmott, incumbent
- Tracy Lindaman, incumbent
