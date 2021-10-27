Pleasant Valley school board race: Meet the candidates
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to local school board candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 2 city and school elections.
We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/learnunited/.
TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.
- Incumbent Brent Ayers’ (District 2) questionnaire can be found here.
- Candidate Doug Kanwischer’s (District 7) questionnaire can be found here.
Also running for the board are:
- Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent (District 1)
- Sara L. Bennion (District 1)
- Jon Kundert (District 2)
- Aaron Hawk (District 7)
