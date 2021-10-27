QC health officials, parents react to FDA panel-Pfizer recommendation for children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Food and Drug Administration’s Advisory Committee voted to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 years old on Tuesday.

While the recommendation does not grant full approval yet, the Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department said the recommendation is a step in the right direction.

“Being able to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 will make school normal, which will make family life more normal,” Janet Hill, said. “All of these together will help end the pandemic if we can get as many people as possible vaccinated.

Hill said once granted full approval, parents could expect to vaccinate their children at their doctor’s office, instead of mass vaccination clinics like adults.

One Davenport parent weighed in on what the recommendation meant for their family.

“I find that children are very receptive to the idea [of vaccines] because they’ve lived with this weird normal for so long now,” Tristan Tapscott said. “They’re like ‘whatever gets us out of it.’”

Another Davenport parent, Savannah Strandin, mentioned her child’s eagerness to return to normal.

“I constantly get asked, ‘When do we have to stop wearing masks?’ or ‘When can we go back to normal?’,” Strandin said. “At least the normal that she remembers.”

Meanwhile, one Eldridge parent felt that, ultimately, the decision for parents to vaccinate their children is one they need to make on their own.

“I think it depends on the situation,” Matt Molyneux said. “If your kids in ... [an] area that you feel like they’re going to need the vaccine in order to survive then that’s up to you.”

According to Hill, the vaccine could receive full approval late next week.

