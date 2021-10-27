Advertisement

Scarecrow Row in Geneseo this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - As a part of Geneseo’s Boo-tiful Saturday, children are invited to trick or treat at the Geneseo City Park among the scarecrows created by the community. Geneseo businesses will be at the park handing out candy to trick or treaters, while a Halloween photo booth will be set up on the bandshell stage.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. through noon, and the scarecrows will be set up at the park until 4 p.m. offering people a chance to get an up-close look at the scarecrows without the crowds. People and businesses are encouraged to create a scarecrow for the event. Free scarecrow frames will be available from Smith Studio & Gallery or Grace and Grit Nutrition (beginning on October 1st).

