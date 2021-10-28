Advertisement

Bill would remove ‘conscience’ as basis for refusing vaccine

Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act
Illinois Democrats introduce plan to amend Health Care Right of Conscience Act(Mike Miletich, Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving certain medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions against those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19.

The Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a basis for lawsuits challenging employers who enforce rules requiring testing for or inoculation against the coronavirus.

Rep. Robyn Gabel, an Evanston Democrat, says the COVID-19 carve-out is justified because the virus is highly contagious.

Republicans say it’s a first step toward requiring other medical treatments.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Identity released of UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center
The Moline Police Department has named Alonzo R. Cole, 23, Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, and...
Moline police identify ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
Police have made an arrest regarding a fatal shooting that happened near Walmart on May 31....
Davenport man enters Alford plea in shooting that killed woman during night of civil unrest
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo workers wait in line to enter the Tyson Foods pork...
Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died
The Kewanee Police Department posted Wednesday on Facebook detectives arrested a child...
Kewanee man charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography
The Quad Cities Success Fair will be held on both sides of the river.
Illinois and Iowa agencies partner to offer Quad City hiring fairs
Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can't hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia risk