Bix 7 race director recognized as emerging industry leader

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring will be honored as an emerging industry leader at the upcoming National Sports Safety and Security Conference in November.

Juehring received this recognition “as she exhibited outstanding leadership while bringing the renowned road race back to downtown Davenport safely amid the ongoing pandemic,” according to a media release.

“I am both humbled and honored to receive this award from National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security - NCS4,” Juehring said. “I give many kudos to our fabulous and hard-working team, including Laura Alexander Torgerud, Rick McGrath and Christina McNamara-Schmidt. I’m appreciative to our dedicated committee chairpersons, volunteers and sponsors, and all who contributed to bringing back the Bix safely.

“Additional thanks to our city and health and safety officials, including City of Davenport, Scott County Health Department and Genesis Health System.”

The Emerging Industry Leader Award allows professional leagues, NCAA member institutions, marathon and endurance events organizations, and interscholastic athletics programs to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security-related issues, said Brooke Graves, MSCJ, NREMT, NCS⁴ Senior Training Manager.

“These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required and setting an example for other young aspiring sports security professionals to follow,” she said.

Juehring will be recognized in the Marathon/Endurance category.

NCS⁴ is the nation’s only academic center devoted to the study and practice of spectator sports safety and security, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.