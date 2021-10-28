Advertisement

Can’t hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -People who have trouble hearing in busy public venues could be at greater risk of developing dementia, an Oxford University study has revealed.

Taylor Parker from Concept By Iowa Hearing explains this very interesting study and its implications. He says that this very problem--the inability to hear in noisy environments, such as train stations, restaurants or cocktail parties--is the top reason people seek hearing screenings and solutions.

Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people aged 60 and above (and free from dementia at baseline), and found that difficulty hearing spoken conversation is associated with up to a 91 per cent increased risk of dementia after tracking longitudinal data. The jury is still out on whether the hearing problems are causing the dementia or an early symptom of the condition.

The major upside from this study is that addressing hearing impairment early is a particularly promising target for dementia prevention due the widespread availability of cost-effective interventions. Concept By Iowa always offers free hearing screenings.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
The Moline Police Department has named Alonzo R. Cole, 23, Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, and...
Moline police identify ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picketed...
UAW wants temporary injunction granted to Deere & Co. vacated

Latest News

Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can't hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia risk
Morrison Community Hospital unveils $20.5 million expansion with open house
Morrison Community Hospital unveils $20.5 million expansion with open house
New recommendations
New recommendations for people taking aspirin to avoid heart attacks
Debbie McFadden Midday Medical
The big advantages of anterior hip replacement surgery