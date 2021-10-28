CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges in Scott County, Davenport

(KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Chaz Patty, 28, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on an original charge of theft and a sex offender registration violation. He also has three Davenport Police Department warrants for theft, driving suspended and interference with official acts.

He is 5-foot-11-inches tall, 199 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

