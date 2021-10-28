Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on sex offender registry violation charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Corey Still, 47, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Officer on a sex offender registration violation charge. Police say he is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 188 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

