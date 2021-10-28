CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigating check forgery case

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a forgery that happened earlier this year.

On Aug. 5, mail was stolen from a business in Colona, Illinois. Police say a man removed a check from the stolen mail and forged the check in the amount of $500.

The man then cashed the check near South Park Mall in Moline.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

