Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 reward for tips in Corey Harrell Jr. fatal shooting

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr.

Harrell was shot and killed in downtown Moline around 10:09 a.m. Oct. 31, 2018.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips.” Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

