CRIME STOPPERS: Police looking for suspect in Coal Valley shooting

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Coal Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who shot a Coal Valley resident in the chest.

Around 10 p.m. March 11, 2020, an unknown man knocked on the door of a home in the 1900 block of 1st Street. He then shot the resident who answered the door.

The resident, who was shot in the chest, described the alleged shooter as a Hispanic or white man approximately 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-10-inches with a slim build. Police said he was dressed in a dark stocking cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a lime green or yellow safety type vest over his sweatshirt and blue jeans. He also had a blue bandana covering his face from his eyes down, according to police.

The man is believed to have left the area in a waiting vehicle, identified as a red or maroon late 2000 Nissan Altima, that had a least one other person inside. The Nissan drove southbound on 1st Street and then westbound on U.S. Route 150.

The Coal Valley Police Department continues to follow up on all leads. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use our mobile app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward of up to $2,500. Rewards are paid on a first-come, first-served basis.

