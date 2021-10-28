Advertisement

Davenport hosts Halloween parade Saturday night

Davenport Halloween parade route
Davenport Halloween parade route(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 2014, the City of Davenport will host its Halloween parade at night. The city’s annual event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport. The parade will head west on 3rd St., turning south onto Ripley before heading east on 2nd St. and ending at Iowa St.

Spectators are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and bring a container for candy. More than 60 entries are expected in this year’s nighttime parade.

Several downtown streets will be closed early in preparation for the parade. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., the Redstone and River Center ramps will be accessible via Brady Street only. Parking will be free in the parking ramps from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Free parking is also available in several parking lots south of River Dr.

Visit davenportiowa.com/halloween for information on the parade route and street closures. Davenport’s City-wide trick-or-treating will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.!

