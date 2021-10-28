Advertisement

Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, to push the Iowa Legislature to pass a bill that would prohibit vaccine mandates from being imposed on employees in Iowa. Informed Choice Iowa, a group opposing vaccine and mask mandates, held the rally as lawmakers convened a special session of the legislature and unveiled a bill that provides for vaccine mandate exemptions and required unemployment benefits for workers forced out of a job for refusing a vaccine. (AP Photo/David Pitt)(David Pitt | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

It would also prevent employees from losing benefits if they’re fired for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The proposed bill came during the special session in Des Moines over redistricting maps.

House Bill 281 says employers that require employees to get vaccinated will have to waive the requirement if the employee, or a legal guardian, requests a waiver.

To get a waiver the employee would have to either submit a statement saying the vaccine would be harmful to their health, or it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

The bill would also make it so employees, who are discharged for refusing to get vaccinated, will not be disqualified for benefits.

The bill would take effect immediately if approved.

Iowa would join Texas, Arkansas and West Virginia by allowing employees to opt-out of vaccine requirements. Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Montana and Utah have banned vaccine mandates. Only Montana has banned vaccine mandates for private employers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.
Union worker hit, killed by car while walking to picket line in Milan identified
The Moline Police Department has named Alonzo R. Cole, 23, Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, and...
Moline police identify ‘persons of interest’ in the 2018 shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 35, of Rockford, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree...
Man wanted in 2020 Davenport shooting death behind bars Tuesday
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picketed...
UAW wants temporary injunction granted to Deere & Co. vacated

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 6,983 new COVID-19 cases - an...
Iowa reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths over 7 days
Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can’t hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia
Rock Island County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can't hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia risk