Iowa Legislature to hold special session on proposed redistricting maps

The Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state legislature will meet for a special session on Thursday to consider the second set of proposed redistricting maps.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released new maps last week.

Senate Republicans rejected the first round of maps earlier this month, citing issues with district compactness and population distribution.

The latest round of proposed maps would put Linn and Johnson County’s in separate congressional districts. Both are historical liberal voting grounds.

Polk and Dallas counties would be in the same district, which would put Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks against each other.

If state lawmakers reject this proposal, and the next one, Republicans would then be able to draw the maps themselves.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver released a statement on the second round of maps.

“Plan two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law,” Whitver said. “I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

Democratic leader Senator Zach Wahls said his party will vote in favor of the maps.

“Just like the first map, this second map is fair and meets the legal and constitutional requirements,” Wahls said. “It addresses all of the purported concerns of the Republicans from the first map.”

