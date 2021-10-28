Iowa reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 6,983 new COVID-19 cases - an average of about 998 a day - and 117 deaths over the last seven days.

The number of cases is up slightly from 6,907 reported Oct 20.

That brings the total number of cases to 483,409 cases and 6,965 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day positivity rate was 8.1%.

The state remained at a “high” level of community transmission with 221 cases per 100,000 people reported over the last seven days.

Areas of high transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

On July 27, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

IDPH also reported:

Individuals tested: 2,103,629

Individuals recovered: 446,056

Individuals hospitalized: 531, down from 557 reported Oct. 20. Of those hospitalized, more than 81% were not fully vaccinated.

Individuals in the ICU: 129, down from 142 reported Oct. 20. Of those, about 65.5% were not fully vaccinated.

Locally:

Scott County: 254 new cases and two deaths reported since Oct. 20. That brings the total number of cases to 24,987 and 276 deaths.

Clinton County: 123 new cases and three deaths reported since Oct. 20. That brings the total number of cases to 7,052 and 104 deaths.

Des Moines County: 118 new cases and three deaths reported since Oct. 20. That brings the total number of cases to 6,793 and 97 deaths.

Muscatine County: 48 new cases and two deaths reported since Oct. 20. That brings the total number of cases to 6,400 and 115 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 525% of Iowa’s total population was fully vaccinated.

