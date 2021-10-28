Advertisement

Judge acquits man who lived at Chicago airport for 3 months

(Source: Cook County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A man who spent three months living in a secured terminal at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport instead of flying home to India as he had planned has been acquitted on a felony trespassing charge.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County Judge Adrienne Davis acquitted Aditya Singh on the charge this week without his attorney having to mount a defense.

The 37-year-old Singh is expected back in court Friday on an escape charge for allegedly violating the terms of his electronic monitoring while out on bond for the trespassing charge. Davis’ rationale for acquitting Singh weren’t immediately clear.

But after his Jan. 16 arrest, the Transportation Security Administration, which regulates security at the airport, determined Singh hadn’t violated airport regulations.

