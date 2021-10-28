Peosta mayor resigns just days away from election

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Peosta Mayor Jim Merten has resigned, just days before he was expected to be on the ballot for reelection.

City officials confirmed that Merten was planning to run for another four-year term, but has instead sent a letter of resignation, citing unexpected life changes.

Merten was elected in a special election in January 2020 after the previous mayor, Larry Mescher resigned.

Merten was running unopposed on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election.

City council member John Kraft is expected to serve in the role until a new mayor is elected.

