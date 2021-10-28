Advertisement

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo workers wait in line to enter the Tyson Foods pork...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo workers wait in line to enter the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. At least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A U.S. House report says at least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year.

The report released Wednesday shows the coronavirus hit the industry much harder than previously thought. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union earlier this week estimated 22,400 workers were sickened by the virus.

With workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder along production lines, the meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House report says companies could have done more to protect their employees.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

