Rock Island County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,719.

As of Wednesday, 29 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 44.

The total number of deaths remains at 372.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Three women in their 80s

Two women in their 70s

Two women in their 60s

Four women in their 50s

One woman in her 40s

Three women in their 30s

Two women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Seven girls younger than 13

One man in his 90s

Two men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

Five men in their 60s

Six men in their 50s

Five men in their 30s

One man in his teens

Two boys in their teens

Three boys younger than 13

