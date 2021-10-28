Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Wednesday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,719.

As of Wednesday, 29 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 44.

The total number of deaths remains at 372.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 90s
  • Three women in their 80s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Two women in their 60s
  • Four women in their 50s
  • One woman in her 40s
  • Three women in their 30s
  • Two women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • Seven girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 90s
  • Two men in their 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • Five men in their 60s
  • Six men in their 50s
  • Five men in their 30s
  • One man in his teens
  • Two boys in their teens
  • Three boys younger than 13

